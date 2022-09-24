Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Joseph Evans Elliott, Jr., 92, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Trey Ainsworth officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.

Joseph Evans Elliott, Jr., 92, was born May 16, 1930 in Shreveport, Louisiana to his parents, Joseph Evans Elliott, Sr. and Jean Logan Elliott, and passed from this world unto his Heavenly Father on Thursday, 22 September 2022. He was blessed to have had all four children, all four grandchildren, and all four great grandchildren in his presence on that day.