Bobby E. “Bob” Baxter
Bobby E. “Bob” Baxter was born February 8, 1929 in Pinhook, Texas to the late Alma (Swindell) and Irven C. Baxter, and died Monday, September 14, 2020 in Lufkin at the age of 91.
Mr. Baxter served in the United States Marines from 1951 to 1954. He retired from American Can Company where he was in management for 35 years.
He loved his children and golf in that order. He was a member of Believers Bible Church for 28 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Dory, daughter Trina Mantilla and son-in-law, Jose. Grandchildren, Shaun Curry and wife Shannon of Walworth N.Y. and Ryan Curry of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Mary Lynn Baxter of Lufkin.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Scott E. Baxter and brother, Leonard Haden Baxter.
A memorial service will be held at Believers Bible Church on Saturday, September 19th at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to
Believers Bible Church
408 S. Medford Dr.
Lufkin, Texas 75901
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
