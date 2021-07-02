Bess Hooper Andrews
Bess Hooper Andrews, age 93, went home to her Lord and Savior on June 28, 2021. She was born on March 22, 1928 in Livingston, Texas to John Wylie Hooper and Mellie Wheeler Hooper Efner.
Bess, one of four children, grew up in east Texas, graduating from Diboll High School in 1945. She married Donald “Roy” Andrews on November 26, 1947. Bess is a former member of First Baptist Church of Diboll. She worked at the Texas Highway Department in Austin, TX; the Galleria in Houston, TX; and Harris County Appraisal District in Houston, TX. Bess believed in hard work and a cheerful attitude and always put her family first. She enjoyed gardening and painting.
Bess is survived by her children Mary Jane Allen of Austin, TX, Donald Andrews (wife Renee) of Austin, TX, Laura Koenig of Oviedo, FL, John Andrews of Austin, TX; her grandchildren Allison Michelle Andrews, Sara Allen McElroy (husband Austin), Laura Allen, Austin Koenig, and Travis Koenig; and her great-grandchildren Kylee and Dalton Andrews-Darosh, and Liam McElroy.
She is preceded in death by her mother, father, husband, and her three siblings, L.D. Hooper, Doris Nell Leonard, and John Wayne Hooper.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Corrigan Funeral Home on July 2, 2021, with interment following at the Union Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Bess’ memory to Union Springs Cemetery Association.
