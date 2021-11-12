Funeral services for Sandra Elizabeth “Beth” Ricks, 61, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Skipper Eberlan officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Ms. Ricks was born November 9, 1959, in Lufkin, Texas, to Eldon Paul Ricks, Sr. and Dorothy Kathleen (Delaney) Ricks, and died Sunday, November 7, 2021, in Lufkin.
Beth was a graduate from Lufkin ISD in 1980 and very proud to be a Lufkin Panther. Although she spent most of her life in Silsbee, Texas, she loved the Silsbee tigers as well, and of course the Dallas Cowboys. Beth had many talents; she could crochet potholders beautifully and color with such precision. She was sort of a food expert as well, at Christmas she loved helping with the preparation, and was an expert when it came to making sausage balls, fudge and cookies.
Ms. Ricks is survived by her sister, Carol Holmes of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Rick Ricks, Jr. and Laura Ricks of Granbury, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Jeannie and Patrick Harris of Etoile, TX; sister, Debbie Ricks of Beaumont, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Dede and Ernest Stanley of Rowlett, TX; sister and brother-in-law Elaine and Dean Doyal of Conroe, TX; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers will be Dean Doyal, Patrick Harris, Eric Tindall, Tyler, McNeil, and Wayne Wallace.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, prior to the funeral service.
