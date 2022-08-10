Funeral services for Grant Anthony Reesor, 36, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Steve Day officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Grant was born October 26, 1985 in Baltimore, Maryland, and died Monday, August 8, 2022 at his residence. He resided in Lufkin most of his life. Grant loved country music, Thanksgiving, Christmas, wrestling around with his brother, and his mom’s fruit salad. Grant was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Survivors include his mother, Joyce (Bradshaw) Reesor of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Shawn and Tessie Reesor of Lufkin; nieces, Kameryn Strickland and Destiney Johnson; uncles and aunt, David and Carole Bradshaw and Terry Bradshaw, all of Peoria, Illinois; aunts and uncle, Cathy and Glenn McCool and Sue Bradshaw, all of Peoria, Illinois; and his caregiver and best friend, Tiffany Suggs.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Richard Reesor; mother, Dee Miller; grandparents, Helen and Anthony Reesor and Gilbert and Ann Bradshaw; uncles, Ralph Bradshaw and Ross Bradshaw; and aunt, Dee Bradshaw.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Reesor, Davy Hill, Cason Harris, Coy Ditsworth, Eddie Pepper, and Bryce Johnson.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
