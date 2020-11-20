Flossie Pillows
Funeral services for Flossie Pillows, 77, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Bryan Lipscomb officiating. Interment will follow at Bennett Cemetery.
Mrs. Pillows was born May 24, 1943 in Alto, Texas, to Emmett Forrest and Audrey (McGaughey) Forrest, and died Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Lufkin.
Flossie loved to spend time with her beloved dog “Ladybug”. She also enjoyed painting and was an avid collector of Pyrex bowls; she and her son Scott thoroughly enjoyed hunting for them. She also loved the beauty of petrified rock and wood; she and her husband would often hop in the pickup truck and go in search of petrified rock and wood treasure. Flossie was a member of Providence Baptist church and dearly loved her Lord and church family. Flossie spent many years working for Lufkin Telephone.
She is survived by her husband, James Pillows of Lufkin, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Stacy Pillows and James Hall of Lufkin, TX; grandchildren, Anthony Flores and Ashley Burgess, Logan Pillows, Nevaeh Pillows, Chevy Pillows, Riley Pillows, Harmony Pillows, Ashley Tate, and Faith Hall; great-grandchild, Serenity Tate; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Brenda Forrest of Lake Jackson, TX; special friends Barbara Goodwin and Pat Johnson; beloved pet, Ladybug; and numerous other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Scott Pillows; and brother, Phil Forrest.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
