Sharon Kay (Kilgore) Anderson
Sharon Kay (Kilgore) Anderson, 76, was born April 1, 1945 in Huntsville, Mo. She passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 in a Las Vegas, Nv hospital.
Sharon was a beloved and devoted mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be missed dearly. She had a passion for cosmetology. Sharon obtained her license and owned a beauty salon in her home in O’Fallon, Mo. at a young age. She was also a loyal employee of Imperial Palace Hotel & Casino for over 18 years. Her hobbies included sitting on the porch while talking to her favorite people and animals; and spoiling her great grandchildren with an endless supply of Yoo-hoo and Twinkies.
Survivors include her sons, Shawn Anderson of Las Vegas, Nv; Scott Anderson and wife Donna of Lufkin, Tx; grandchildren, Danielle Anderson and Jonathan Pearson of Lufkin, Tx; Kimberly and Ryan Honeycutt of Conroe, Tx; Cody Anderson and Samantha Vasek of New Caney, Tx; Madisyn Anderson of Las Vegas, Nv; Taylor Anderson-Greene of Tulsa, Ok; great grandchildren, Kason, Kyleigh, Kamrynn, Easton, Anderson, and Hallie; sister, Karen (Kilgore) Mason; brothers, Winfred Kilgore; Walahn Kilgore; Galahn Kilgore; Lowry Kilgore Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lowry and Jennie (Frazier) Kilgore; brothers, Billy Kilgore; James Kilgore; Donald Kilgore; sisters, Zelda (Kilgore) Creighton; Maudell (Kilgore) Seeley
{span}A memorial service for Sharon will be held at a later date.{/span}
