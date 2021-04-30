Linda Jo Gillikin Luster
76 years ago, on December 01, 1944, Linda Jo Gillikin was born to Charles Joseph “Jo” Gillikin and Mildred Ricks Gillikin in Lufkin, Texas.
The first of two girls, Linda was raised in a multi-generational home. She was especially fond of her Uncle Murrell and her Grandfather Bonner or “Papa”. Linda was loved by all and she enjoyed staying close to home with her family.
In her teens, Linda played piano for her home church, Central Baptist Church. This enjoyment continued for many years to come as she married and moved away from Lufkin, playing piano in the churches which she attended. She also enjoyed volunteering at church on committees such as the Puppet Team and Senior Adult Ministries.
Linda has two sons, Larry and Michael Luster. They, along with her nephew and nieces, became the center of her world. Being there was the most important thing for Linda. A true Proverbs 31 Woman, she worked each day and continued to make certain her family had warm meals, help with life’s issues, and a loving home life.
Linda was a legal secretary and assistant for 50+ years. Beginning her career in Lufkin, Texas and retiring from J.M. Little & Associates in January 2021. She loved her work but never allowed it to come in front of her family.
Linda’s family expanded with Grandchildren. Though she loved her own children, Grandchildren became the highlight of life. 1 granddaughter, Austyn, and 4 grandsons, Joshua, Tyler, Bryce, and Jaxon were her world. Saturdays at the movies, mall trips to the food court, special treats for them because they said they wanted something was part of her budget. She reminded her children that her Grandchildren were perfect.
Once Linda retired, she began to travel from her home in Texas to Arkansas. Spending her time between the homes of both her sons and their families. She had traveled to Arkansas in March when she experienced a stroke. Linda passed away in Little Rock, Arkansas, April 24, 2021.
Preceded in death by her father, Charles Joseph “Joe” Gillikin and her mother, Mildred Ricks Gillikin.
Survived by her sons, Larry Wayne Luster of Mountain View, Arkansas, Michael Alan Luster of Montgomery, Texas; daughters-in-law, Sonja Renea’ Luster and Jennifer Alison Luster. Beloved Grandchildren; Joshua Alan Luster and Bryce Corban Luster of Mountain View, Arkansas; Tyler Blake Luster of Houston, Texas; Michaela Austyn Luster and Jaxon Alan Luster of Montgomery, Texas. Sister Mary Beth Gillikin Kral of Houston, Texas; Nieces Kelly Kral-McDaniel of Cypress, Texas and Ashley Kral Turco of Clear Lake, Texas. Nephew, Christopher Kral of Houston, TX. Numerous Grand Nieces and Nephews whom she loved as grandchildren Maya, Cole, Jordin, Noah, Avery, Taryn and Reznor.
Pallbearers are Joshua Luster, Tyler Luster, Bryce Luster, Brian McDaniel, Christopher Kral, and Anthony Turco.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jaxon Luster and Cole McDaniel.
Services for Linda will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
