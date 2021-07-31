Visitation for Billie Irene Lord, 86, of Lufkin, will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Lord was born August 16, 1934 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Margaret (Moody) and Alba Morris Dunn. She passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 in a local hospital, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Lord was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, working, fishing, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a lifetime resident of Angelina County and worked in the legal and insurance business for many years.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Tom Gage of Lufkin; daughter, Debra Rhoden of Omaha, Nebraska; son, John David Reeves of Lufkin; stepdaughter, Stephanie Suttle of Newport News, Virginia; stepson, Stephen Lege of Louisiana; half-sister, Dinelle Presley of Colorado; daughter-in-law, Brenda Howard of Huntington; and a number of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lord was preceded in death by her husband, Melton Lord; brother, Kenneth Dunn; and son, James Darwin Reeves.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
