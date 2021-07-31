Services for Donald Wayne Gandy, 87, of Lufkin, will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 1, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Wayne Barth officiating. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery.
Mr. Gandy was born January 13, 1934 in Athens, Texas, the son of the late Effie Nola (Poole) and Willie Edward Gandy. He passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 in a local nursing facility.
Mr. Gandy was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who loved his family more than anything. He was retired from Southland Paper Mill. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening and never met a stranger. Mr. Gandy was a member of First Baptist Church in Broaddus.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Gandy of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and James Smyrl of Lufkin; daughter, Danita Gandy of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Vickie Gandy of Lufkin and Matthew and Janette Gandy of San Augustine; grandchildren, Jeremy and Gina Smyrl of Coppell, Warren and Ashley Smyrl of Roanoke, Mark Gandy of Lebanon, Oregon, Jaimee and Matthew Varner of Lufkin, Whitney Smith of Lufkin, Jacob and Lauren Smith of Lufkin, Maxx and Angela Gandy of Pollok, Lauren and Dustin Hughes of Lufkin, Matthew Gandy of Kingsport, Tennessee, Sam and Jordan Gandy of Nacogdoches, Amy Kay Thornbrugh of LeRoy, Kansas and Brooke Meyer of Dowagiac, Michigan; 22 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Gandy was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Charles Gandy; and sister, Linda Sue Hutton.
Pallbearers will be Jaimee Varner, Whitney Smith, Lauren Hughes, Gina Smyrl, Ashley Smyrl, Lauren Smith, Angela Gandy and Jordan Gandy.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremy Smyrl, Warren Smyrl, Mark Gandy, Jacob Smith, Maxx Gandy, Matthew Gandy, Sam Gandy, Matthew Varner and Dustin Hughes.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. to service time Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.
