Funeral services for Mittie Louise Segrest Goodman, 94, of Lufkin will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Greg Denman officiating. Interment will follow in Gilbert Chapel Cemetery.
Mittie was born January 24, 1927 in Haynesville, Louisiana, and died Monday, April 19, 2021 at her residence. She was the oldest of seven children born to Amma (Havard) and Jacob Luther Segrest.
When Mittie was about two years old her family moved to Baytown. She lived in the Baytown area until she was 16 when her family moved to the family farm near Lufkin. Mittie graduated from Lufkin High School in 1945. She graduated from Mary Hardin Baylor College with a degree in Home Economics and a minor in Physical Education. She married Robbie Lee Goodman August 27, 1948. They were married 61 years until his death in 2009. One year later Janie was born and was followed by Sandra, Robert and Kathy.
Mittie was a member of Homer United Methodist Church for more than 60 years. She was an excellent seamstress, pie baker, and wedding cake decorator. She was a take charge kind of person and was continually giving those she loved advice that she thought they needed to know.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Darlene Goodman; daughters and sons-in-law, Janie and Bobby Lowery, Sandra and Eddie Pahal, and Kathy and Danny Alsbrooks; grandchildren, Jason Lowery, Heather Lowery Mount, Tamesha Pahal Butler, Kerry Pahal, Jennifer Pahal Gassaway, Lidian Pahal, Amy Pahal, Denise Goodman Bishop, Trent Goodman, Chase Alsbrooks, and Callie Alsbrooks Brown; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brothers, Edward Segrest and David Segrest; sister, Edwina Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mittie was preceded in death by her brothers, Jacob Segrest and Hubert Segrest; and sister, Rachel Spruell.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gilbert Chapel Cemetery Association, c/o Dennis Vansau, P.O. Box 141, Huntington, Texas 75949.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
