Brijido Pena

Funeral services for Brijido Peña, of Diboll, will be held Sunday , June 12, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church in Diboll with Deacon Gary Trevino officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll.
Mr. Peña was born on September 21, 1947, in Edinburg, Texas, to Gregorio Peña Sr. and Micaela Galvan Peña, and died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Lufkin.
Brijido loved fishing and hunting and spending time outdoors. His favorite time was spent working on his garden or washing his vehicles. Above all he loved the time spent with his family. In his free time, he could be found at the Casino. Mr. Peña retired from Temple Inland after 37 years of employment.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ninfa Cruz Peña of Diboll; daughter, Alma Peña Tovar of Diboll; son and daughter in law Brijido Peña Jr. and Juany of Diboll; daughter and son in law, Velma Aguilar and Ernesto of Diboll; daughter and son in law, Dina Arroyo and Manuel of Alto; 15 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; 4 brothers, and 2 sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 sisters.
Pallbearers will be Sergio Peña, Gerardo Tovar, Alex Aguilar, Chris Aguilar, Javy Hernandez, Fernando Hernandez, and Raul Hernandez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Salazar II, and Jorge Sanchez.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, with Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
