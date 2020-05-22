Merri Renee Limbrick
Funeral services for Merri Renee Limbrick, 57, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, with Bro. Vic Bass and Bro. Melvin Spencer Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Westlake Cemetery in Jasper.
Mrs. Limbrick was born December 5, 1962 in Houston, Texas, the daughter of Preston Cauley and Lucille Y. (Hill) Cauley, and died Monday, May 18, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Limbrick loved cooking, reading, and listening to music. She was the most loving wife and mother.
Mrs. Limbrick is survived by her husband of 27 years, Anthony Limbrick of Lufkin, TX; son and fiancé, Bryce Limbrick and Shay Sanders of Lufkin, TX; granddaughter, Trinitee Sanders of Lufkin, TX; sister, Gloria Bagley of Lufkin, TX; sister, Sandra Hunt of Lufkin, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Faye and Wilber King of Taylor, TX; sister, Debra Armstrong of Houston, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Casandra Cauley of Lufkin, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Anita and Melvin Spencer Jr. of Louisville, KY; brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Michelle Cauley of Royse City, TX; along with numerous sisters and brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bobby Ray Cauley Sr.; sister, Cynthia Wade; niece, Shasity Cauley; and nephew Terrence Wade.
Pallbearers will be Willie Limbrick, Damien Cauley, Wilber King, Adrian Wyatt, Derrick King, and Radley Horn.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Ray Cauley Jr., Tray Armstrong, and Carl Limbrick.
Special memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 2102 S John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
