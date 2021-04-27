Lillie Mae Pierce, 94 years old, was born January 3, 1927 in Belgrade, (Newton County) Texas. She was the only child to Jeffie and Lucinda (Samuel) Spikes. She passed away early Tuesday morning, April 20, 2021 at her home in League City, Texas.
Lillie grew up in Lufkin, Texas where she received her education before graduating from Dunbar High School in 1945. Lillie was a loyal and faithful member to the Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church in Lufkin, Texas. Mrs. Pierce would go on to work at the City Bakery in Lufkin where she was a Pastry Baker for over 20 years. After the closure of the bakery, Lillie took her baking skills to Lufkin Memorial Hospital. She continued to work in the cafeteria as the Pastry Baker until she retired.
Lillie loved to cook and bake in her spare time even though it was her profession. But another thing she loved was to attend trail rides, social clubs, dancing and socialize with all that knew her. She was such a kind-hearted and warm person to be around and her smile could light up a room. Lillie will definitely be missed by all who loved and cared for her.
Lillie is preceded in death by; Father: Jeffie Spikes, Mother: Lucinda Spikes, Husband: James Pierce, Sons: Booker Thomas Davis Jr. and Donald Ray Davis, Daughter: Carolyn Louise Pierce, Aunt: Effie Southwell, and Special Family Friends: Charles Ray Austin and Willette Deloris Austin.
Lillie leaves behind her Caretakers: Corey and Wilma Austin, Best Friend: Christine Booker, Special Friends: Marine Smith-Minor, Frances McGee, and Dorothy (Cookie) McCoy; and a host of relatives, friends and her dog Bench.
Services for Lillie will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 in the Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Services are in the care of Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home.
