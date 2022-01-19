Dottie Gilliland
Private graveside services for Dottie Gilliland, 85, of Zavalla were held Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in the Manning Cemetery with Brother Cary Modisett and Mike Maberry officiating.
Dottie was born October 29, 1936 in the Manning Community, Angelina County, Texas to the late Viola Samantha (Cameron) and Owen Frances Pelton, Sr., and graduated to her heavenly home Sunday, January 16, 2022.
Dottie attended Huntington schools and Massey Business College. She met the love of her life, William Anderson Gilliland, and they were married July 4, 1958. Raising four children, Rhonda, Robbie, Andy and Terri, in a loving Christian home.
Residing in Angelina County most of her life, she was an avid antique dealer in Zavalla, Diboll, and Huntington. She owned and operated “Live Oak Antiques & Collectibles”, all with the loving support of William. They enjoyed many treasure hunts with much laughter and refinishing furniture.
Dottie attended Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ and taught Sunday School for many years. Her testimony follows:
“My heart has always been to help the ministry of Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ. To help further the gospel of Jesus Christ. To be an armorbearer to many. It has changed now as I have not been able to work like I did when I was younger. My heart is for souls! It goes out to the anointed ones! The ones that the enemy has fought to keep them from getting to the place for God to be in control of their life. For a great work by the Spirit of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.”
Dottie loved the Lord and her mission and ministry was to be a servant, a giver and to win souls for the Lord and make sure that all were baptized. Many family members and friends were personally driven to Shawnee Church so that Brother Cary Modisett could baptize them.
Two of her favorite scriptures were: “Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.” Matthew 22:37; and “I have shown you all things, how that so labouring ye ought to support the weak, and to remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he said, It is more blessed to give than to receive.” Acts 20:35. She spoke her love through giving.
Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 63 years, William A. Gilliland, Sr.; daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda and Delton Smith, Terri and Mike Maberry; grandchildren, Jenny and Brent Hawkins, Shawn and Chrystal Smith, Zach and Kaitlin Maberry, Meredith and Jason Smith, Justin and Kylinda Gilliland, Elijah Gilliland, Nazareth Gilliland; great-grandchildren, Gracie, Hannah and Hallie Hawkins, Kalyan and Dylan Smith, Hannah, Hadlee, Emma, and Andi Gilliland, Gavin and Colton Smith; sister-in-law, Doris Pelton; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Robbie and Andy; brothers, Owen and Jim; and sister, Viola.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ, P.O. Box 253, Huntington, Texas 75949.
Special thanks and appreciation to the caring staff from Heart to Heart Hospice for their wonderful loving care for our precious mother.
The best mother, the best wife, the best friend, and the best Granny Dot in the world. We will meet you in Heaven.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
