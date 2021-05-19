Willie Phillips
The funeral services for Willie Phillips, 81, of Lufkin will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Our Father’s House Of Faith Apostolic Church located at 518 S. 3rd. Street, Lufkin 75901. Burial will follow in the Davis Memorial. Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Mrs. Phillips was born on December 31, 1939, in Lufkin, and died on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Lufkin.Mrs. Willie Lee Phillips is preceded in death by her husband, Lester Joe Phillips Sr, parents: Rev. Issac and Christine Page, Sister: Jean Dale Sanders; Brothers: Gene Earl Chancey and Kenneth Ray Page, Sons: Roy Lester Phillips and Michael Ray Phillips. Survivors: Brother: Jimmy Lee Page of Lufkin, Texas Children: Margie Session (Steven) of Austin, Texas; Shelia Olford (Charles Sr.) of Lufkin, Texas; Lester Joe of Houston, Texas; Leshia Harrell (Michael) of Lufkin, Texas; Larry Phillips (Nicole) of Tyler, Texas; Tammie Booker (Andre) of Houston, Texas; Terry Phillips of Houston, Texas; Latoya Smith (Gwen) of Lufkin, Texas; Ashley Davis (James) of Lufkin, Texas Brother-In-Law: JC Sanders of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Sister-In-Law: Augusta Chancey of Nacogdoches, Texas Daughter-In-Law: Debra Phillips of Lufkin, Texas Special Daughter: Michelle Sherman of Houston, Texas Special Son: Tyrone Davis of Little Rock, Arkansas Grandchildren: Johnetta, Rebecca, Roshunda, Shekinah, Kalandus, Melochia, Tasha, Jamar, Crystal, Sylvestor, Corey, Marcus, Desmond, Emily, Cherise, Lavell, Cody, Chloe, Kadron, Kayla, Christopher, Taylor, Qutecia, Vaski, Natori, Michael Ray, A’niyah, Darion, Skyler, Sania, Sasha, Khylei, Shakira, Semaj, Amber, and Addison Great Grandchildren: 56 Great-great grandchildren: 4 A wealth of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Special Friend: Myrtle Jean Hadnot
