Funeral services for Glynn (Due) Davis, 84, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Jim McDonald, Kyle Campbell, and Drew Davis officiating. Interment will follow in the Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs.
Mrs. Davis was born January 20, 1937 in Trinity County, Texas to the late Lucy Jane (Parker) and Emmitt Patton Due, and died Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Mrs. Davis resided in Lufkin most of her life and worked as a nurse’s aide and in housekeeping for Woodland Heights Medical Center for 25 years. She loved her family and the time spent with them most of all. Her hobbies included crocheting, cooking and gardening. She loved her pet hen, Rosie, and enjoyed spoiling her with her homemade cornbread. Mrs. Davis was a faithful member of Loop 287 Church of Christ.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Denise Davis of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and James Lawrence of Lufkin; grandchildren and their spouses, Jimmy and Jessika Lawrence of Union Grove, Jay and Kim Davis of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Brad and Abby Lawrence of Diboll, Ryan and Katie Lawrence of Lufkin, Drew and Heather Davis of Fort Worth; 13 great-grandchildren; adopted grandchildren, Alisen, Jackie and husband Jacob, Jason, Xoi, Stephanie, Kala, Bri, Monte; 11 adopted great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Horace and Beverly Davis of Apple Springs; sister-in-law, Betty Dry of Apple Springs; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Ray Davis; sisters, Elna Due, Jane Due; brother, Grady Due; brother-in-law, Joe Don Davis; sister-in-law, Melba Davis; and infant brother-in-law, Roy Lee Davis.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Lawrence, Jay Davis, Brad Lawrence, Ryan Lawrence, Drew Davis, Horace Davis, Jr., and Carter Lawrence.
Honorary pallbearers will be Myron Due, Caleb Lawrence, Margarito Gonzalez, Hammie Davis, Noah Davis, Monte Lawrence, Tucker Lawrence, and Jacob Davis.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the service.
