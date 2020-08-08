Nicholas “Nick” Mario Maselli
A private memorial service for Nicholas “Nick” Mario Maselli, 73, of Lufkin, will be held at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. The service will be available to be viewed by the public on August 12, 2020 at shaferfh.com
Mr. Maselli was born August 11, 1946 in Jersey City, New Jersey, the son of Nicholas Mario Maselli SR. and Francis (McHam Cline), and died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Maselli served in the United States Army. He enjoyed a nice cigar, a cold beer, and watching NASCAR.
Mr. Maselli is survived by his wife, Shawn Maselli; children and their spouses, Elisa Martin, Marlo, Eric Maselli, Amy, Jerry Meece, Stacey and Morgan Walker, Dellacy and Justin DuBose; numerous grandchildren and 1 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Rhonda and Bob Gustafson; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Antonia Rothrock; and sisters, Debbie and Frannie.
Honorary pallbearer will be the late Richard Pebbler, who is now together with Mr. Maselli again having a good time.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice in the Pines, Demetress and the hospice family, Debra, Diana, and Morgan and to his grandson, Andrew Farmer.
The family is requesting that instead of flowers being sent please donate to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904 or to a charity of your choice.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
