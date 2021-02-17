Edith Harris Cone
Edith Faye Harris Cone was born in Ralls, Texas (the west plains of Texas) March 10, 1920 and died peacefully in Mont Belvieu, Texas on February 9, 2021.
She was the daughter of Robert Ezra Harris and Myrter Baker Harris and as a young girl, she moved to Temple, Tx where she graduated high school in 1937. She began her working career at King Daughter’s Hospital in Temple and was excited to tell of her work and learning experiences – it was truly the highlight of her day if she could tell someone about working at King Daughters. Later moving to Jacksonville, Texas she met the love of her life and ultimately married James Omer Cone (fondly known as ‘Red’ Cone). They married in 1945 and were inseparable until Red’s death in 1973. After getting married they moved to Lufkin, Texas and had two children, Sheila Cone Brookshire and Ronnie Allen Cone.
Edith lived in Lufkin for 57 years and worked for several companies as a bookkeeper and office manager. After her first retirement in the late 1970s, she began working at Cavanaugh Jewelers and again retired in 1984. After her second retirement, she wasn’t ready to stop working. She began volunteering at Lufkin Memorial Hospital and certainly spoke fondly of her experiences as a volunteer. She loved to travel having the opportunity to visit the Panama Canal Zone, New England for the fall foliage, Hawaii, New York, Boston, and the World’s Fair in Vancouver, Canada.
In 2005, she moved to an independent living center in Plano, Texas where again she found herself volunteering in the library and participating in community games and other activities.
She definitely enjoyed her newfound life and friends in Plano until 2019. After a brief hospitalization due a fall, she relocated to Mont Belvieu where she lived with her son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Bonnie Cone.
Her 100th Birthday in March 2020 was quite the celebration; the party was attended by many friends and family. She received many beautiful birthday cards as well congratulatory cards from The President of the United States and The Governor of Texas. She was proud to display and share her cards with everyone. She delighted in telling everyone she was 100 years old.
Again, she enjoyed her new home, friends and family until another incident in September 2020 deemed it necessary that she relocate to a nursing home in Mont Belvieu. After a short stay at the nursing home, she passed peacefully on February 9, 2021 with her son and daughter-in-law at her bedside.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents; her husband (James ‘Red’ Cone), and her three sisters, Inez Goode, Lucille Adamson and Agnes Walker.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Brookshire of Dallas; son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Bonnie Cone of Mont Belvieu; grandchildren Russell Cone of Houston, Rebecca and husband Thomas Edicola of Sandston, Va, Lynnsey and husband Tim Locklear of Mont Belvieu and Todd Siau of Bridge City ; nine great-grandchildren, Zack, Maddie and Jake Edicola of Sandston, Va, Skyler and Zoey Cone of Houston, Garrett and Blayke Siau of Port Neches and TJ and McKinsey Locklear of Mont Belvieu.
Graveside services will be held at Garden of Memories on Friday, February 19, 2019 at 2:00pm. Celebration of Life will be officiated by Chaplain Jim Mayer.
The family wishes to thank all of those that provided such loving and compassionate care to Edith over the last two years especially the staff of Mont Belvieu Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center; Vitas Hospice Staff (Ramona Wagner RN, Nicci Lewis CNA, Chaplain Jim Mayer); and Signature Select Services (Elda Pedraza).
Memorial donations may be made to Vitas Hospice [501©3]; 3131 Eastside St, Houston, Tx. 77098.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, are the Funeral directors.
