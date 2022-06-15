May 4, 1941 to May 31, 2022
Memorial services for Janene Turner Haynes of Lufkin will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Robert McKinney and Brother Elton Musick officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Janene Turner Haynes was born May 4,1941 and died at 81 years, 3 weeks and 6 days.
Ms. Haynes was a Lufkin resident her entire life. She graduated from Redland High School in 1959 and attended Pineywoods Business School. At an early age she had hobbies such as ceramics and collecting holiday ornaments, which also extended later into life. A love she had throughout life was giving those around her gifts and cherished items. She was a loving mother and giving partner, always active in church. Her career started with D&H Contracting and Lufkin Transfer & Storage. She then moved to typist and proofreader for the “By Word Of Mouth” book series which she enjoyed immensely and gained great pride from. Later into her fifties and until retirement Ms. Haynes dedicated herself to the child daycare of Calvary Baptist Church and later retired at Huntington First Baptist daycare. She had a great love for nurturing and teaching.
The family would like to sincerely thank Hospice in the Pines, The Joseph House, and all the staff members for the love and care given to Janene and her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904, The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915, or a preferred animal shelter or rescue.
Preceding her in death are her mother, Mary Nell (Dickson) Hampton and father, Robert S. “Buck” Hampton of Lufkin, Texas; biological father, Edward Pearce Turner and wife Elizabeth of Aurora, Colorado; daughter, Hannah Jane Haynes of Lufkin, Texas; former husband and father of her child, James C. “Bill” Haynes of Mt. Enterprise, Texas; brother-in-law, David Burnett of Lufkin, Texas; brother-in-law, Eirby McAdams of Mountain View, Arkansas; and best friend, Charlotte Haak of Palestine, Texas.
Janene is survived by her sister, May Ellon McAdams of Lufkin, Texas; niece, Ranleigh Jayne McAdams and Carol June Athey of Jacksonville, Texas; nephew, Erik Lane McAdams and wife Kim Snowden McAdams of Odessa, Texas; nephew, Shaun Brian McAdams of San Diego, California; adopted nephew, Edward Dwayne McAdams and Matt Wall of Austin, Texas; adopted nephews, Joseph Wayne McAdams and David Layne McAdams of Lufkin, Texas; grand-niece, Ashley Wheeler and son Charlie McMillon of Odessa, Texas; grand-niece, Brittany Adams, husband Sam Adams, daughter Hannah Adams and son Liam Adams of Odessa, Texas; grand-nephew, Anton Snowden of Odessa, Texas; and Turner siblings, Danny, Jeanne, Teresa and Lisa.
