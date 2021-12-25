Funeral services for A. Floyd Cooper, Jr., 86, of Lufkin will be held Monday, December 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. First Baptist Church Lufkin with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Rusk County.
Floyd was born April 1, 1935 in Joinerville, Texas to the late Lyda (Rogers) and Alpheus Floyd Cooper, Sr. He passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 in a local hospice facility
Floyd graduated high school in 1954 then attended Texas A&M University. While at A&M he was a member of the Corps of Cadets as a freshman. He earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, graduating in 1959. After college Floyd served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. He was vice president of Evans Construction for 15 years and later established his own construction company, retiring at age 80.
Floyd was a big sports fan and loved watching the Dallas Cowboys and his beloved Texas A&M Aggies. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his biggest passion was playing golf. He was a member of First Baptist Church Lufkin.
Floyd is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gloria (Harrington) Cooper; children and their spouses, Suzanne Brown, Lance and Erin Cooper, Julianne and Stephen Greak, and Jason and Amy Cooper; grandchildren, Jordan, Laura, Madison, Morgan, Hudson, Sutton, Kendall, and Kaitlyn; brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Andrea Cooper and Steve and Barbara Cooper; sisters, Beth Morgan and Neva Hill; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Aaron Cooper; sister-in-law, Nelda Cooper; and brothers-in-law, Cecil Morgan and Basil Hill.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or First Baptist Church Lufkin Building Fund, 106 E. Bremond Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
