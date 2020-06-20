Frances Leola Taylor
Funeral services for Frances Leola Taylor, 100, of Lufkin will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Horace Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mrs. Taylor left us Tuesday, June 16, 2020 for a better place. “Granny” was born May 4, 1920 near the rural community of Ora in Angelina County, Texas, to the late Cynthia Elma (Walker) and Dave E. Taylor.
Mrs. Taylor lived an early life of hard work and deprivation, like so many others of that era and place. She became “tough” but also loving and dedicated to her family and friends. An innate intelligence and drive sustained her through difficulties that would have overwhelmed a weaker person.
“Granny” survived. She became the “hub”, the nurturer, the provider to an extended family often scattered around the world. In her later life, she was able to enjoy some of the comforts she so richly deserved — her home and yard, games of “42” at the Senior Center, a game of “Wahoo”, and visits with friends and family.
She passed from this world under the care of Hospice in the Pines, a group she dearly loved. She will be sorely missed.
Survivors include her son, Charles Conner of Lufkin; daughters, Nelda McMullen and Beverly Wheat, both of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Johnie and Barbara McMullen, Stephen and Beth McMullen, Jason and Misti Lowe, Michael and Nivea Wheat, David Conner, Shawna and Ed Hare, Michael Linton, Derek and Tina Linton, Eric Linton, Hallie and Ryan Hatthorn; 19 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Deanna Hayes; son, M.L. “Von” Conner; daughter-in-law, Faye Conner; son-in-law, Johnie McMullen; father of her children, Melvin Conner; and brother, Drue Taylor.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Roland, Mike Shockley and Jim Madden.
The family extends special thanks to Hospice in the Pines and especially to Dr. Sudheer Karnati, his wife Nita, nurses, Tina and Tanya, and his entire staff for their loving care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.