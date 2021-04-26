Sue Chandler
Graveside services for Sue Chandler, 77, of Diboll, will be held Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery in Diboll with Pastor Chet Strain officiating.
Sue was born August 5, 1943 in Jefferson County, Texas, to Morris Smith and Kathryn (Weaver) Smith, and died Friday, April 23, 2021 in Houston.
Sue was a member of Burke Baptist Church. She graduated from Diboll High School and lived in Diboll most of her life. Sue married her loving husband Bobby on December 19, 1958. She worked many jobs in Diboll such as KTS Day Care, Temple Inland and at the City of Diboll. Sue was a devoted wife, mother, and “Gran”. Her greatest joy was spending time with her husband, children, grandbabies, and family.
Sue is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bobby Chandler, Sr.; children, Tracy Murray and husband Sidney, Leslie Stubblefield and husband Rickey, Bobby Chandler, Jr. and wife Stephanie, and Ray Chandler and wife Ashley; grandchildren, Joshua Stubblefield and wife Maigan, Caleb Murray and wife Zowie, Jacob Stubblefield, Tyler Chandler, Morgan Chandler, Dylan Chandler, Logan Chandler, and Gatlin Chandler; and great-grandchildren, Carson Stubblefield, Henley Murray, Caisey Stubblefield, and Rowan Murray.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Kathryn Smith; sister, Judy Allen; daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Earnest Rast.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Joshua Stubblefield, Caleb Murray, Jacob Stubblefield, Tyler Chandler, Dylan Chandler, and Logan Chandler.
Honorary pallbearers will be Morgan Chandler and Gatlin Chandler.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
