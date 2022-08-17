Nell P. Hill
Services for Nell Pettey Hill will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Reverend Stephen Parks and Reverend Steven Cowart. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.
Nell P. Hill
Services for Nell Pettey Hill will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Reverend Stephen Parks and Reverend Steven Cowart. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.
Nell was born January 23, 1941, in Huntsville, Texas. She passed at Lufkin’s Pinecrest Retirement Community on August 15, 2022, at age 81. She was preceded in death by her parents L.A. and Syble Pettey and her younger brother Ronald Pettey.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 61 years, Larry Hill of Lufkin. She is also survived by sons, Kevin Hill and wife Nancy of Carrollton, Texas, Kerry Hill and wife Debbie of Lufkin, Texas, and Kenneth Hill and wife Robin of Cypress, Texas. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Rachel Barfield and husband Josh, Nathan Hill, Rebecca Hill, Zachary Hill, and Alexander Hill. Nell was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Calvin and Scarlett Barfield. There are several nieces, nephews and extended family members that will miss her dearly.
Nell graduated from Lufkin High School, class of 1959. She then received a BBA in Secretarial Science from Stephen F. Austin State University, followed by a M. Ed. in Counseling from Angelo State University.
She spent her career in public schools in Wells, Port Arthur, San Angelo, and Galena Park Texas serving as a teacher and counselor. In her career as an educator, as well as serving the church in various communities, her heart led her to go to battle for the underdog. She showed compassion to students in need and would empathize with those in crises.
When she had done all that she could do for the children of Texas, she retired from teaching in December 1995. She returned to Lufkin in 1997, where she and Larry served as members of their local Baptist church.
Nell loved the Lord with all her heart and was a light to all those around her. She loved fiercely and poured out that love on her family and friends. Nell will be deeply missed by all those that knew her.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.