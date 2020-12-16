Harold Wayne Rogers
Harold Wayne Rogers, age 76, passed away December 10, 2020. He was born September 26, 1944, the second of two children, to George W. and Irena Waggoner Rogers. Harold grew up in Nacogdoches and attended Nacogdoches High School. He and Cheryl Lea Collins were high school sweethearts and were married February 14, 1976; this year, they were married 44 years. Harold was an auto mechanics enthusiast, enjoyed hunting and time spent outdoors with Cheryl, Jody and family. As with most Papas, his grandsons were a treasure to him. Harold worked for Lufkin Industries, in Lufkin, for 38 years, as a machinist and retired in 2006. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, dad, Papa and friend; he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Harold is survived by his wife, Cheryl; brother, George Perry Rogers and wife, Betty; son, Jody Goldsberry and wife, Mary; grandsons, Jackson Chance Goldsberry, Brandon Thomas Goldsberry and Cameron Edward Goldsberry; great-granddaughter, Marlee Chance Goldsberry; sister-in-law, Bobbie Collins Lesley, brother-in-law, Jacky Collins and wife, Regina; in addition, sisters-in law, Angi Collins, Doris Chumley(Spencer), Ginger Poskey and brother-in-law, Johnny Lesley. Also, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and good friends.
He is preceded, in death, by his parents, George and Irena; his father and mother-in law, John C. & Wilma Matlock Collins; and, sister and brother-in law, Janette Collins and Roy Sowell; brothers-in-law, Gary Collins and Jerry Collins.
Funeral Services will be held, 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 19, 2020, Cason Monk-Metcalf Sunset Chapel. Interment will follow at Harmony Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Harmony Cemetery Association, 17617 N. US HWY 59, Garrison, Texas, 75946 or charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors.
