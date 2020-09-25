Juan Cuevas, Jr.
Mass of Christian Burial for Juan Cuevas, Jr., 26, of Corrigan will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Corrigan with Fr. Tarsisius Puling SVD officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin.
Juan was born June 27, 1994 in Lufkin, Texas to Juan Rafael Cuevas and Veronica (Ramon) Cuevas. At 26 years old he went hand in hand with the Lord Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Corrigan.
Juan was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend. He was very respectful with a loving personality. His passions were to dance, sing, be a DJ, and cut hair, with dreams of opening his own shop. His favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys and his favorite color was vivid red. He always strived to make everyone smile and have a good time.
Juan graduated from Corrigan-Camden High School in 2012 and later earned a Bachelors Degree in Entertainment Business from Full Sail University in 2017.
Survivors include his parents, Juan and Veronica Cuevas; sister, Vanessa Cuevas; brother, Alejandro “Alex” Cuevas; grandparents, Rafael and Maria Cuevas, Pablo and Maria Pinon; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Carpoforo Fuentes and Petra Capuchina de Fuentes; and uncle, Jesus Mario Cuevas.
Pallbearers will be Alex Cuevas, Ethan Pullin, Armando Rodriguez, Luis Caballero, Jr., David Rodriguez, Andrew Rodriguez, Arnulfo “Nufie” Cuevas, Jr., Cesar Felipe, Wesley Moreland, Christian Pinon, Tristan Cuevas, Nick Gonzalez, Benjamin Martinez, and Oscar Cuevas, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Evan Pullin, Tony Cuevas, Humberto Duron, Ramiro Duron, and Franco Rodriguez.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
