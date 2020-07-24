Sharlotte Ruth Hackney Rutlege
Sharlotte Ruth Hackney Rutledge was a native of Lufkin, Tx and passed away July 4, 2020 in West Des Moines, Iowa after a brief illness.
Sharlotte was born on March 16, 1937 in Lufkin, Tx to parents James Arthur and Tempie Jane (Morrison) Hackney. Her parents were rooted in the Lufkin community for more than 90+ years. She and her family were members of Long Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. It is there that she learned of Christ and worked in the church throughout her childhood alongside her parents and siblings. Sharlotte was the oldest of four children and very shortly before her birth her parents opened what became a Lufkin fixture in the black community, Hackney’s Grocery. Sharlotte returned the great sacrifice and support of her loving parents with an illustrious career and life of accomplishments.
She matriculated in the Lufkin schools as a young child attending Carver Elementary and later graduating from Dunbar High School in the Class of 1954. Sharlotte took her immeasurable discipline, exceptional musical talent as a vocalist and pianist and pursued her undergraduate education at Fisk University in Nashville, TN. The commitment and sacrifices of her parents did not go without great reward. Sharlotte earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education from Fisk in 1958. It was noted when she returned for her 50th College class reunion her piano teacher, the legendary Matthew Kennedy, lauded his praise upon her as one of his students that showed the most discipline and commitment to developing her craft. An honor Sharlotte received very warmly.
After graduation she met and married Robert Rutledge, and to that union was one son, Warren Hackney Rutledge. Warren was with his mother at the time of her death in West Des Moines, Iowa on July 4, 2020. He and his daughter, Marlee Rutledge served as her caregivers during her final days on Hospice.
The body of Sharlotte’s career as an educator and musician was developed within the San Antonio Independent School District and her 35+ years serving on staff as a Minister of Music with Mt. Zion First Baptist Church in San Antonio, Tx. From her early years as an elementary school teacher to her advancement as a Program Curriculum Specialist, Sharlotte impacted and influenced how young minds learned, embraced music, and developed as students. Sharlotte retired in 1995 from SAISD but never stopped sharing her gift of music that extended beyond the borders of Texas to throughout the nation. She served for more than 2 decades as a board member of NASPAAM; an organization developed to further the study and performance of African American music. She was a voice that our history of spirituals and classical accomplishments within the African American community could not be overlooked and must be perpetuated. Her list of accomplishments and accolades are vast. She served as a past president of the Gamma Tau Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Gamma Phi Chapter of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, and initiated into Alpha Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Her hobbies rivaled her professional accomplishments as she traveled nationally with the Central State Bowling Guild where she participated in multiple leagues simultaneously and competed as an amateur professional in the Texas and Midwestern regions. One of her highest accomplishments is when she bowled her first perfect game and when she medaled at the National Senior Games bowling doubles and coming in 4th in the Nation. Even her fun highlighted her developing a rhythm and style of excellence to what she enjoyed. Sharlotte went on to earn a master’s degree in Education from Prairie View A&M University and at her retirement was certified as an Educational Administrator.
A loving mother, sister, aunt, and cousin is now gone to be with the Lord. She has made an indelible mark on her family as well as the colleagues and friends she enjoyed throughout her life.
Sharlotte was proceeded in death by her parents James and Tempie Hackney, brother James A. Hackney, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Warren H. Rutledge, step daughters Nina Smith, Laynette Collins, Felicia Washington and Tishauna Washington; grandchildren, Marlee Rutledge, Marilyn Smith, Darryl Smith, II and Kala Price; Sisters Sherylle Hackney Fuller and Sandra Hackney Price along with two very special nieces to note Sharlotte M. Hackney and Sonja Hackney Perry all natives of Lufkin, Tx.
The family will share information of a memorial service at a later date. Expressions of condolences can be mailed to Sherylle Hackney Fuller P.O. Box 95 Prairie View, Tx 77446-0095. The final disposition is in the care of Henderson’s Highland Park Funeral Home, Des Moines, Iowa.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
