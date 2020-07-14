Shirley Ann McCollum
Services for Shirley Ann McCollum, 81, of Diboll, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery in Jasper County. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Mrs. McCollum was born Sept. 12, 1938, in Nacogdoches and died July 12, 2020, in Diboll.
Jenny Mosley
Services for Jenny Mosley, 79, of Huntington, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery. Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Wednesday prior to the services. Mrs. Mosley was born Feb. 14, 1941, in Lufkin and died July 11, 2020, in Huntington.
Nona Leanne Vestal
Nona Leanne Vestal, 65, of Pollok, died June 16, 2020, in Pollok. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Ms. Vestal was born Oct. 2, 1954, in Cleveland, Ohio.
