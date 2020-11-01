Funeral services for Mary Ellen Perkins Holcombe Lyon, 91, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Keltys First Baptist Church with Pastor Aaron Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Mrs. Holcombe was born January 28, 1929 in Crockett, Texas to the late Mary Monk (Aldrich) and Loya Brian Perkins, and died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Holcombe spent her early childhood years in Crockett where she helped raise her siblings due to the untimely death of her mother. The family eventually moved to Redland where she graduated from Lufkin High School. In December of 1946, she married Billy Holcombe and they were married for nearly 68 years before his death in 2014. They raised a family of six kids in their hometown of Lufkin. She was a homemaker and a seamstress and sewed many of her family’s clothing items, male and female alike. She has passed that legacy on to her three daughters. She later became the business owner of Holcombe Fabric and added a bridal line several years into her venture. She designed and created many of the fashions worn in numerous pageants, weddings and proms across the state. Many local cheerleaders and pep squad groups wore her creations as well. She enjoyed spending time cooking and caring for her family. She and Billy always made sure that the family had regular vacations where they could visit extended family and enjoy the land that God created. She was a devoted member of Keltys First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School in several capacities throughout the years.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Billy Holcombe, Jr. and Karen of Hurst, Robert “Bob” Holcombe and Debra of Lufkin, Charlotte and Jim Dickinson of Montgomery, Jerry Holcombe and Melissa of Huntington, Patti Allen of Lufkin, Melinda and Ronny DuPree of Huntington; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and father of her children, Bill Holcombe, Sr.; husband, William Jake Lyon; five brothers; and two sisters.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Holcombe, Brady Holcombe, Eric Dickinson, Ryan Holcombe, Chase DuPree, and Mark McClain.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the employees of Harbor Hospice and her precious caregivers, Belinda Baumgardner and Mary Weathered.
Memorial contributions may be made to Texas Baptist Home for Children at tbhc.org, Salvation Army, 412 S. 3rd Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901, or Keltys First Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 3043, Lufkin, Texas 75903.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the 2:00 pm service at the church.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
