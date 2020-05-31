Betty Jay Holland
Services for Betty Jay Holland, 77, of Huntington, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Cemetery Pavilion at Rocky Springs/Old Center Cemetery with interment following. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the cemetery. Ms. Holland was born Aug. 29, 1942, in Nacogdoches, and died May 30, 2020, in a Lufkin hospice facility. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
Damon Wayne Isgate
Services for Damon Isgate, 79, of Huntington, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the Old Palestine Cemetery in Alto. Mr. Isgate died May 29, 2020, in Lufkin. O.T. Allen & Son Funeral Home.
