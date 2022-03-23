Services for Magdalena “Maryann” Jaime Flores, will be held Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., at Shafer Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, before the service, at Shafer Funeral Home.
Our beloved mother and grandmother was made whole again on March 15, 2022.
Maryann was a proud and devoted mother to six children, fifteen grandchildren and twenty three great grandchildren.
In her working years, Maryann was a CNA for Lukin State school, then moved to Bryan, Texas and worked at Sherwood Nursing Home. In the mid nineties, Maryann and her two daughters opened a family business, Elena’s Bar n Grill, for almost 10 years, where she developed many friendships and was best known for her famous chips and salsa. Whether it was making tamales with her sisters and nieces, or the many celebratory dinners she made for her kids & grandkids, most times you would find Maryann in the kitchen. Maryann enjoyed feeding anyone who wanted to sit at her table, as she was an amazing cook. She always made sure that her children and grandchildren got a birthday meal and a phone call of her singing Happy Birthday. There wasn’t a selfish bone in her body; everything she did was out of love and with so much grace and compassion. She always put her faith in the good Lord, and encouraged all of her children to do the same. What we will miss the most is the embraces and the unconditional love that radiated from her.
She is preceded in death by her beloved son, Mark Anthony Flores, daughter in law, Paula Flores, husband, Oralio Flores Sr. as well as her sisters; Guadalupe Ybarra, Ruth Narvarro, Brothers; Daniel James, Vidal James and Isaac James.
She is survived by her children: Linda Flores, Oralio & Kim Flores, Ishmael David Flores Sr., Daniel Flores and Sara Sisson; honorary son, Victor Delgado and brother, George James; grandchildren; Ashlee Rose Pineda, Samuel Robert Flores, Stephen Flores, Shaun Salazar, Michael Holst, Amber Nicole Flores, Ishmael David Flores, Jr., Melanie Brooke Flores, Aleigha Jocelyn Flores, Anthony Flores, Adrian Flores, Ramona & Keith Elliott, Kenneth Wars, Victoria Brazil and Adam Brazil; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
