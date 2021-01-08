Jerry Dwayne Burris
Services for Jerry Dwayne Burris, 59, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Jerry was born June 26, 1961, and died Jan. 5, 2021, in a local hospital. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m.
Inell Cole
Graveside services for Inell Cole, 78, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mrs. Cole was born June 26, 1942, in Kennard and died Jan. 5, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
H. Karlen Courtney
Services for H. Karlen Courtney, 55, of Diboll, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Prairie Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Courtney was born Oct. 11, 1965, in Lufkin and died Jan. 7, 2021, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Shafer Funeral Home.
Danny Gipson
Services for Danny Gipson, 41, of Nacogdoches, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Power of the Word Ministries. Danny was born Aug. 7, 1979, and died Dec. 28, 2020. All Families Mortuary, directors.
Shanda Glenn
Services for Shanda Glenn, 48, of Lufkin, will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mrs. Glenn was born Aug. 4, 1972, in Lufkin and died Jan. 5, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Montreal Hooper
Services for Montreal Hooper, 25, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Church by Jesus Christ. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Burial will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mr. Hooper was born Feb. 17, 1995, in Houston and died Dec. 28, 2020, in Dallas. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Bennie Johnson
Services for Bennie Johnson, 77, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Johnson was born June 22, 1943, in Lufkin and died Jan. 1, 2021, in Lufkin.
Frank Lane
Cremation arrangements for Frank Lane, 75, of Lufkin, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Lane was born July 28, 1945, in Wink, and died Jan. 5, 2021, in Lufkin.
Herman Herbert Letney
Services for Herman Herbert Letney, 88, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Letney died Jan. 7, 2021, in Lufkin.
Al Woodkins
Graveside services for Al Woodkins, 34, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mr. Woodkins was born May 30, 1986, in Lufkin and died Dec. 30, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
