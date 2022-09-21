Funeral services for Fern Basey, 82, of Huntington, Texas were held on Monday, September 19, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin, Texas. Pastor Jacob Smith and Wesley Matchett will be officiating. Interment will follow at the Shofner Cemetery in Huntington, Texas.
Fern was born September 4, 1940 in Huntington, Texas to the late Lizzie (Hall) Basey and Ben Basey and died on September 15, 2022 at her residence.
Fern was a lifelong resident of Huntington. She was a graduate from Huntington High School and went to work for Lufkin Industries inc., retiring after forty years of service. She devoted her life to her family. She had a zest for life, often traveling across the states. She loved experiencing new things. She fostered a love of God in her family and she did so at Ora Missionary Baptist Church where she was a member for sixty three years. She served the Lord in many capacities during that time.
Survivors include her sister, LaVerne Basey of Huntington; niece Terri Scott and husband Nathan of Huntington, their children, Joey Scott and wife Stacy and sons Dillon and Gavin of Etoile, Daughter Alana Weeks and husband Brandon and son Aiden of Woodville; Nephew Keith Basey of Huntington, his children Nicholas Basey of Huntington, Shelby Parker and daughter Aubree of Hudson, and son Jon Thomas Basey and daughter Kyla of Huntington, daughter Chelsey Basey of Huntington; Nephew Chris Basey and wife Janice of Huntington their children Rachael Basey of Lufkin, Christian Basey of Nacogdoches, and Garrett Basey of Huntington; Great Niece Liberty Basey and sons Jacksten and Maverick of Huntington; Niece Tami Poulan and husband Elbert and sons Cody and Jacob of Etoile; other nieces and nephews including: Ben and Ruby Ivy, Debbie and Fred Jones, Jeanette Brice, Fay and Tim Broussard, Tommy Basey, Guy JR. and Sherri Basey, Sherri and David Dunn, and Etheline Giles. Sister in laws Sammie Basey, Joyce (Basey) Tucker, and Paulette Forrest.
Fern was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Edd “Sonny” Forrest, Fred Basey, Carl Basey, Guy Basey, L.J. Basey, sister Ethel (Basey) Ivy, niece Tina Basey and nephew Mike Forrest.
Pallbearers will be Chris Basey, Nathan Scott, Joey Scott, Brandon Weeks, Christian Basey, and Garrett Basey. Honorary Pallbearers are Keith Basey, Nicholas Basey, and Jon Thomas Basey.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Doctor Sean Moran, for his exceptional care through the years. We would also like to thank Hospice in the Pines for their good services. Memorial Contributions can be made to: Ora Missionary Baptist Church building fund at P.O. Box 1057 Huntington, Texas 75949, The Shofner Cemetery fund, or Hospice in the Pines, Lufkin.
Services are under the trust of Gipson Funeral Home
