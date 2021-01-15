Annie Marie Cornish Annie Marie Cornish went home to be with the Lord on January 10, 2021. Annie was born in Lufkin to the late Mildred Forney Williams and J.W. Williams, on May 29, 1944, in Angelina County. As a teenager, Annie Marie was baptized at O’Quinn Church of Christ and was a member for several years. Later, she became a member of the Central Church of Christ and remained faithful there for the rest of her life. Annie attended public school in Lufkin and graduated from Dunbar High School in the Class of 1962. She attended Jarvis Christian College, and later when returning to East Texas, began a career in the service industry. Along with her sister Delma, Annie delivered years of services in the office of the Angelina County Extension Service. She was a facilitator in the county’s Home Demonstration Program, which helped many families learn how to prepare and eat nutritious meals on a limited budget. Annie was also part of the Busy Bee organization that sponsored the community “Book Mobiles” that provided kids reading enrichment and summer reading opportunities, along with other community service events. Those who knew her well knew that she also loved baking. She was able to pursue that passion while working with The Lufkin City Bakery and Feazell’s Cake Shop, where she was an accomplished baker. Annie Marie was not only a homemaker in her own home, but later in her career enjoyed working as a private homemaker, which sometimes included providing home health care. Annie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Annie was married to the late James Cornish. From their union was born, Deidre Williams Douglas. She was known to many as “Ms. Ann” and “Ree Ree”. Her two granddaughters called her “Abuela” and “Granny”. Nieces, nephews, and extended family called her Aunt Ree Ree. Because of her love for plants, it was common to see her working out in the yard and caring for her numerous house plants. She enjoyed baking, painting, crafting, and collecting owls. She also became very fond of her two great-grand dogs “Flash” and “Tiger.” Annie is preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Forney Denman, spouse, James Cornish, and nephew, Dwight “Bubba” Jones. She is survived by her daughter Deidre and son-in-law Minister BJ Douglas of Houston, TX, and two granddaughters, Rebekah and Leah Douglas; four sisters Delma Brown and Gwendolyn Moses of Diboll, TX, Linda Richards Fontenot of Baytown, TX, and Nettie Mae Scott of Kennard, TX; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Annie’s service will be Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 3 PM at Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, 1515 S. Chestnut St, Lufkin, TX 75901.
