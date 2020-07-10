Heaven “Monkey” “Doodle Bug” Harrell
Heaven “Monkey” “Doodle Bug” Harrell, 14 month old daughter of Dakota and Hannah Harrell, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, in The Woodlands. She was born April 22, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with Bro. Kevin Windham officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m.
She is survived by her parents; sisters, Melody Harrell and Serenity Harrell; grandparents, Kara Davis Jackson and husband and Kevin Jackson, Roger Justus II and wife Jennifer, and Annie Harrell; great grandparents, Roy Davis, Rhonda and Richard Benavides, and Charlene and Roger Justus; aunts and uncles, Kaitlynn Justus, Chris Davis, Kassi Hicks, Kassy and Benny Tubbs, Roger and Maddi Justus, and Bud Kinard.
Preceded in death by grammy, Rebecca Davis; great grandparents, Joanne Davis, and D and Judy Rushing; uncle, Tyler Duke; cousin, Hadley Davis.
Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com
