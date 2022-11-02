The family of Clyde Wayne Armet sadly announces that he passed away at his home in Huntington, Texas. Clyde was born in Dallas and it was there that he met his wife of 64 yrs. The couple welcomed a daughter and a son before moving to Huntington, Tx in 1969. He retired from Southland Paper Mill in Lufkin after 32 years of service. Clyde was a loving, loyal and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife Helen Yvonne Armet; daughter Cathy Parker; grandchildren and their spouses: Brandon and Erin Hamilton, Brian and Stephanie Bowden, Daniel Jr . and Misty Armet, Joseph and Whitney Parker, Brittany and Joe Applewhite, and Mychal and Diana Parker. Honorary granddaughter Mindy Patton. Great grandchildren: Lance and Jayci Hamilton, Bradley Hamilton, Riley and Tye Bowden, Makayla Walker, Kaylee and Hailey McClelland, Tessa and Emma Parker, Elliot and Lucas Suarez, Daniel Christopher, Kimber Stoneburg, Caroline and Easton Parker. Sister Dorothy Stanbery. Brothers & Sisters in-law: Bill & Martha Stanbery, Truman Stanbery, Alaphane Stanbery, Barbara Capps, Hollis and Gilda Stanbery. He is preceded in death by his son Daniel Armet Sr; brother Ashton Armet Jr . Father Ashton Armet Sr. Mother Myrtle Burkett. Father & Mother in law: Homer & Myrtle Stanbery. Brothers & Sister in law: Daner Stanbery, Billy Capps, Jean Stanbery, Aubrey Stanbery, Dennis Warden .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.