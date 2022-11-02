Snead Linton square

May 14, 1938 — Nov 1st, 2022

The family of Clyde Wayne Armet sadly announces that he passed away at his home in Huntington, Texas. Clyde was born in Dallas and it was there that he met his wife of 64 yrs. The couple welcomed a daughter and a son before moving to Huntington, Tx in 1969. He retired from Southland Paper Mill in Lufkin after 32 years of service. Clyde was a loving, loyal and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be greatly missed.