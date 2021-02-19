Sammy Joe Crain
Funeral services for Sammy Joe Crain, 85, of Huntington will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Pastor Charles Herrington and Pastor Wayne Burden officiating. Interment will follow in the Ben Walker Cemetery.
Mr. Crain was born December 12, 1935 in Zavalla, Texas to the late Ora (Williams) and Kit Crain, and died Saturday, February 13, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Crain was a lifelong resident of Angelina County. He owned and operated Crain Trucking and was Co-Owner of Lone Star Transportation. He enjoyed fishing for catfish, gardening, and traveling in his Foretravel motorhome. He was a member of the Foretravel Motorcade Club. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything and always kept up with what they were doing. Mr. Crain was an active member of Lala Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include the great love of his life, Dorothy Crain of Huntington; son, David Myers and wife Jackie of Shelbyville; son-in-law, Bruce Reynolds of Huntington; grandchildren, Loren Lowe and husband Josh of Corrigan, Laci Bowman and husband Ira of Dallas, Brent Reynolds and wife Melody of Huntington, and Blake Myers and special friend Chloe Brown of Center; great-grandchildren, Walker Lowe, Lanah Lowe, Rance Bowman, Evie Bowman, Josie Bowman, and Blair Bowman; sister-in-law, Gay Havard of Huntington; brother-in-law, Ernest Walker of Zavalla; special cousin, Tabitha Whitehurst; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Janet Reynolds.
Pallbearers will be David Myers, Bruce Reynolds, Blake Myers, Brent Reynolds, Ira Bowman, and Josh Lowe.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sonny Lewis, Al Bautista, and Edgar Rogers.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
