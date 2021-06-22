Funeral services for Marlene (Gillispie) Sexton, 84, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Roger Fancher officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Marlene was born June 24, 1936 in Temple, Texas to the late William A. Gillispie and Dora Dean (Cox) Gillispie, one of three siblings. She passed from this life to be with her Savior Saturday, June 19, 2021 at The Joseph House.
After graduating from Stephen F. Austin State University with a double major in Mathematics and Physics, Marlene taught high school at Apple Springs, Huntington, and Lufkin. She married Joe Sexton on September 13, 1958 and they made their home in Lufkin soon after.
Marlene was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. She only saw the good in people and was always quick to share her love or give a kind word. Marlene loved music and was the pianist at Bald Hill Baptist Church for many years and later was the church secretary. Her hobbies were Genealogy and Travel. Over the years, she published several books on family history and two of her favorite words were “Road Trip”. Most of all Marlene enjoyed people and always had time for a cup of coffee and a game of Forty-Two or Canasta.
Survivors include her children, Joe Sexton and his wife Carol of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Scott Sexton and his wife Andrea of Roanoke, Virginia, Andy Sexton and his wife Gina of Lufkin, Texas; grandchildren, Lauren Sexton, Katy Sexton, Joseph Sexton and his wife Leighanne, Clair Kerin and her husband James, Monica Lyons and her husband Jacob, Amanda Ryba and her husband Daniel, Kara Glover, Amanda Harrer, Eric Harrer and Kelly Larson; great-grandchildren, Mason and Sam Gillespie, Devon Ryba, Christopher and Regan Sexton, Lucus Williams, Lincoln Dake and Blaise Kerin; and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Celdon Sexton; brother, Bill Gillispie; and sister, Gloris Jaunett Gillispie.
Pallbearers will be Joe Sexton, Scott Sexton, Andy Sexton, and Korey Gillispie.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Joseph House (a 501c3), P.O Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915 or at their website www.thejosephhouse.com.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
