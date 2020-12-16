Bonnie Havard Ross
Funeral services for, Bonnie Havard Ross, 82, of Zavalla, will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Brother Roger Dale Collins officiating. Interment will follow at Zavalla Cemetery.
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. Bonnie passed away peacefully on December 14, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Bonnie was born on December 3, 1938 at home in Saron, Texas to Hillary Columbus and Laura Frances Havard.
Bonnie lived a full life as a wonderful mother, grandmother and homemaker. When she was not taking care of her family affairs, she loved working with the students of the Texas State Commission for the Blind. She loved to cook, and gardening was her passion. She could grow the most beautiful flowers and gardens of anywhere around. Everyone around knew that Bonnie liked to fish, and she loved to dance.
Bonnie was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She loved visiting with her grandchildren and had a very special relationship with Jymma Navaeh who lived with her and kept “Maw Maw” young and lively. She had a wonderful personality and a contagious laugh. She had friends everywhere and never met a stranger.
She is preceded in death by her parents Hillary Columbus and Laura Frances Havard; siblings: Lela Faye Fredregill, Lula Gladys Blake, Charles Monroe Havard, Virgil Evans Havard, Willie Mae Sheddan, Glenn Ferril Havard, and Bobbie Sue Lambert; son, Jessie Ray Reppond; daughter-in-law, Donna Reppond; grandchildren: Robert Shane Gillikan, Joey Lee Gillikan, and Roger Joe O’Neal Miles.
Bonnie is survived by her children, daughter, Deborah Reppond of Livingston, son, Gary Reppond of Zavalla, daughter and son, JoNell and Joe Soto of South Houston, daughter, Lisa Reppond Stiles of Huntington, and son and wife, Travis and Jennifer Reppond of Holland; grandchildren: Amber Blake, Eva Reppond, Jessie Ray Reppond, Jr.; Ronnie Mitchell, Angela Tibbs, Ryan Yarbrough; Michael Carrington, Amanda Reppond, Kimberly Nelson; Jamie Moreno, Bradley Netherton, Jerrica Soto; Aron Gillikan, Dessaray, Meagan, and Hailey Stiles; and, Marissa Heitzman, Sarina Timms, Trevor, Cole, and Kyle Reppond; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was a lifelong resident of Zavalla, Texas. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Pallbearers will be Kelly Allen, D. C. White, Joe Soto, Trevor Reppond, Aaron Gillikin, and Jaime Moreno Jr.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, TX.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
