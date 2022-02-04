Funeral services for Joel W. “Pa” Sessions, 83, of Wells will be held Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Rick Williams and Pastor Kevin Poage officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells.
Mr. Sessions was born February 23, 1938 in Wells, Texas to the late Opal (Rogers) and Carl Sessions, and died Sunday, January 30, 2022 in a Galveston hospital.
Mr. Sessions was a lifelong resident of Wells and was a rancher. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Sessions is a member of Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church.
After returning from the Army, Mr. Sessions worked at the Southland papermill in shipping and handling. In the ‘70’s, he left his position at the papermill to open a business with his brothers, together they formed Sessions Brothers. The brothers owned and operated the Nacogdoches Lumber Company. Mr. Sessions’main job within the company was to oversee several large ranches the brothers had purchased, the original V8 ranch in San Augustine being one of these. After the brothers closed their business in the ‘80’s, Mr. Sessions continued to ranch on his own property as well as he and his wife (Sue) entering the arts & crafts business. They traveled all over Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, making friends at every stop. Whether in the timber, ranching or the arts & crafts business, Mr. Sessions was known for his quiet patience, storytelling, love of family gatherings, honesty, integrity and most importantly his love of Jesus.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Sue Sessions of Wells; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and David Ormsby of Lufkin; sons and daughter-in-law, Derrick Sessions of Crosby, Michael and Misty Sessions of Lufkin; the grandchildren they raised and loved as their own and their spouses, Chancy and Jared Polasek, Stormy and Chase Hannah, Rider Sessions; other grandchildren and their spouses, Robin and David Sloat, Sara and Ryan Nash, Drew and Kim Ormsby, Cullen Sessions, Hannah Sessions, Tucker Sessions; 12 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Pete and LaDonna Sullivan of Lufkin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Don and Glenda Byrd of Wells; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Roger and Geneva Sessions, Billy and Joyce Sessions, and Bobby and Betty Sessions.
Pallbearers will be Drew Ormsby, Rider Sessions, Cullen Sessions, Tucker Sessions, Chase Hannah, Jared Polasek, David Sloat, and Ryan Nash.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Sessions, Craig Sessions, Ryan Smith, Kaywood Loving, and Casey Wilson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rube Sessions Memorial Library, P.O. Box 120, Wells, Texas 75976.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones Saturday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Mr. Sessions’ home at 15124 US Highway 69 N, Pollok, Texas 75969.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
