Funeral services for Mary Joyce Walker Stanbery, 94, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Gerald Neal officiating. Private Interment will be at a later date.
Mrs. Stanbery was born December 29, 1927, in Manning, Texas, to Ivy Waller and Ethel (King) Waller, and died Sunday, January 16, 2022, in Lufkin.
Mrs. Stanbery was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Lufkin and was a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University. She worked for the United States Forest Service for 20 years. Mrs. Stanbery was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and was very protective of her family. She was an avid reader and loved to go dancing on Saturday nights. Mrs. Stanbery fiercely fought a terminal disease for 20 years before her passing.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Walker Cherry of Dallas; stepdaughter and husband, Melanie and P.D. Nerren of Lufkin; stepson and wife, Jimmy and April Stanbery of Lufkin; granddaughter, Kelley Childers of Dallas; grandson, Clint Childers of Pollok; and great-granddaughter, Claire Childers of Lufkin.
Mrs. Stanbery was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Stanbery; husband, T.G. Glee Walker, Jr.; son, Andrew Walker; and stepson, Gene Stanbery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ralph Fair and Bill Wesley.
Special memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, 412 S 3rd St, Lufkin, TX 7590 or to the VFW of Lufkin, 1800 Ford Chapel Rd, Lufkin, TX 75901.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, prior to the funeral service.
