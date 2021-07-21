Gary Lee Espey
Memorial services for Gary Lee Espey, 73, of Huntington, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Espey was born July 7, 1948, in Rockford, Illinois, to Buddy Espey and Leona (Adams) Espey, and died Monday, July 19, 2021, in Lufkin.
Mr. Espey proudly served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Mr. Espey worked as a lineman and was a handyman who could fix anything. He loved animals and spoiling his grandchildren. Mr. Espey was a proud Trump supporter and an avid Fox News watcher.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Espey of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Le Ann and Jim Van Duyn of Arizona; stepdaughters and husbands, Jennifer and Michael Dant of Colorado, Kate and Nate Jackson of Lufkin, Sarah and Bryan Williams of Lufkin, and Ann and Matt Airington of Forney, TX; stepson and wife, Mike and Diana Geiger of Illinois; grandchildren, Austin, Taylor, Zander, Jordan, Alex, Conner, Chloe, Jerry, Milo, Lucy, Emmy, Lily, Kaylee, Braylen, and Olivia; brother, Larry Espey of Florida; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Mr. Espey was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Marilyn Wasinger.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Emergency Room and ICU staff at CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital for the care provided to Mr. Espey.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
