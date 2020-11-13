Betty Marie (Fisher) Nichols
Funeral services for Betty Marie (Fisher) Nichols, 83, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Mark Youngblood officiating. Interment will follow at Ryan Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Nichols was born May 19, 1937 in Diboll, Texas, to Roy Eugene Fisher and Lucille (Leftwich) Fisher, and died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Nichols was a member of Still Waters Cowboy Church in Huntington. She loved fishing and scratching off Lotto tickets.
Mrs. Nichols is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Jimmy Capps of Liberty, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Charlene and David Thompson of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Lottie and Bubba Havard of Lufkin; daughter, Margaret Gabbard of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Tammie Nichols of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Calista Grant of Lufkin; son, Walter Treat of Tyler; daughter and son-in-law, Helen and Larry Beam of Lufkin; son, Darwin Treat of Lufkin; son-in-law, James Clary of Lufkin; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and companion, Frank Harvey of Lufkin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Thelma LaDoris Treat, Shirley Abbott, and Debra Clary; granddaughter, Carrie Whinery; and great grandson, Dusty Gabbard.
Pallbearers will be Adrian Taylor, Darwin Treat, Billy Grant, Steven Nichols, Blake Castanon, and Joey Martin.
Honorary pallbearer will be Frankie Self.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
