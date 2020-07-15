Nadine Nathlea Wade Thornton
On July 14, 2020, Nadine Nathlea Wade Thornton, loving mother of four children passed away at the age of 85. She went peacefully to heaven in Katy, Texas, where she lived the past five years.
Nathlea was born Feb. 15, 1935 in Cushing, Texas to George H. Wade and Luella Reed Wade. Nathlea is survived by her daughter Teressa Adrian and husband Mike, sons Robbie Thornton, Ricki Thornton, Barry Thornton and wife Kim. She was a loving Mother and cared deeply for her children. She had three grandsons, James Michael Caskey and wife Ashley, Nicholas Caskey and wife Kristen, Jason Caskey and wife Madison. She received the most joy from her six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Luella Wade, Sister Maxine Wade Jones and husband Gerald Jones, Brother George Lavon Wade, and wife Glenda Booth Wade. She had numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, who were dear to her heart.
The most important things to Nathlea were her faith in God and spending time with her family. She was a “hugger,” and everyone felt they were part of her family. She loved to share, she attended five Elvis Presley concerts, and even though she was a reserved lady, she knew how to have fun. She loved to travel and went on many cruises. We are going to miss her beautiful voice singing “Happy Birthday” on our special day. Nathlea lived in Lufkin, Texas, most of her life and was an accountant for Ame’s Fried Chicken in Lufkin for over 30 years. She graduated from Lufkin High School and attended Angelina College and Brazosport College where she obtained her real estate license. She was a member of First Nazarene Church in Lufkin, where she was an active member. She was a Church Board Member where she was the treasurer for several years and active in Women’s Ministries. She was active in the Pilot Club and was President. She had many dear friends in Lufkin, which she shared many entertaining stories. She will be greatly missed but not forgotten.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Cushing Funeral Home at 989 7th Street in Cushing, Texas with her nephew Rev. Jerry Jones officiating. The burial immediately following at McKnight Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or the charity of your choice.
