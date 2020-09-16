Martin Lopez
Mass for Martin Lopez, 54, of Lufkin will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Fr. Jose Marin officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Lopez was born December 28, 1965 in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico, and died Saturday, September 12, 2020 in a Houston hospital. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Martin Lopez was a man of integrity and determination. He was the life of every party he attended. He owned Martin Lopez Trucking for 20 plus years. He loved gardening and raising chickens with his dad.
During the weekends he enjoyed going out fishing with his friend, Doug and brother, Juan. He also enjoyed deer hunting with his “compadre”, Jose Robles.
Importantly, he cherished the moments he spent with his wife, kids, and his Yorkie, Bella.
Survivors include his wife, Maria (DeLaLuz) Lopez of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Martin, Jr. and Angela Lopez of Nacogdoches; daughters and son-in-law, Whitney (Lopez) and Jose Jimenez, Emily Nicole Lopez, and Victoria Lopez, all of Lufkin; granddaughters, Adriana Victoria Lopez, Isabel Alejandra Lopez, and Eleanora Veronica Lopez, all of Nacogdoches; parents, Leovino and Luz Lopez of Lufkin; sisters and brothers-in-law, Graciela and Jose Rodriguez, Maria and Rolando Gonzalez, Isabel Lopez, all of Lufkin, Maribel and Jose Robles of Diboll, and Yuliana Lopez of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Juan and Lucha Lopez of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Pallbearers will be Whitney Lopez Jimenez, Jose Luis Jimenez, Martin Lopez, Jr., Doug Hamilton, Joel Rodriguez, Giovanni Robles, Jose Luis Ovalle, and Marco Antonio Luna.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
