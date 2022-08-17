Dianna Lynne Gordon
Funeral services for Dianna Lynne Gordon, 56, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pat Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery.
Dianna Lynne Gordon
Funeral services for Dianna Lynne Gordon, 56, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pat Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery.
Mrs. Gordon was born February 23, 1966 in Downey, California to the late Hazel Elizabeth (McMurray) and Lyndon Walker, and died Friday, August 12, 2022 in a local hospice facility.
Dianna had resided in Lufkin for 10 years and previously resided in Huntington. She was the Assistant Manager at Family Dollar in Apple Springs for several years, and prior to that she had worked at Target for more than 10 years. Dianna and Dirk were a military family and travelled all over the world while Dirk served his country for 20 years in the Air Force. She was a strong and devoted military wife and raised their sons with strong morals and an unwavering faith in God. Dianna was a devout Christian, loved her Lord and professed His goodness in her life always. She loved animals, butterflies, and had a great sense of humor and a smile that will be greatly missed. Dianna was a member of Union Road Church of Christ.
Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Dirk Gordon of Lufkin; sons, Cody Gordon of Omaha, Nebraska, Derek Gordon, Trey Gordon, both of Lufkin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Melissa Walker, Ben and Gail Walker, all of Bowling Green, Missouri; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers will be Kimball Wilcox, Ken Bean, Edwin Jones, Shane Gordon, Austin Lewis, and Kelly Russell.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.