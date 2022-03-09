Ethel Mae (Stephens) Bell
Ethel Mae (Stephens) Bell, 91 of Huntington, Texas passed peacefully from this world to her heavenly home on February 23, 2022.
Ethel Mae was born June 19, 1930 to Elbert Amuel Stephens and Clara Mae (Droddy) Stephens in Camden, TX. She was a graduate of Diboll High School and received her certification from Massey Business College. Ethel worked as a clerk for various stores, and held secretarial and bookkeeping positions with Perry Brothers, Shipman & Alman Fertilizer Co., and Lowery Sawmill. She was instrumental in the initial start up of Four Way Water Supply in Huntington, and served as their bookkeeper for several years. She then worked in the Land O’ Pines Dairy office until her retirement.
May 26, 1946, Ethel married Charles Archie Bell. As the wife of a minister for over 60 years, she taught and directed Sunday School, Vacation Bible Schools, Women’s Ministry groups and directed numerous weddings. Ethel sang special music for church services with “Pearly White City” being requested most frequently. She was a skillful seamstress and enjoyed sewing clothes and outfits for her family. Her greatest passion in this life was serving her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and telling others about His love. She was a member of Lala Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons and their wives, Robert Wayne and Margene Bell, Sr., Larry Welton and Teresa Bell, and Danny Ray and Rebecca Bell, all of Huntington; grandchildren, Robert W. Bell, Jr., Tom Phillips and wife Crystal, Lori Nick and husband James, Janarra Gonzales and Betty, Brandon Bell and wife Jessica, Ashley Boyett and husband Matt, Lance Bell and wife Meredith, Dennis Bell and wife Britney, Trent Bell, and Timothy Bell and wife Linda; 20 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; brother, M.A. Stephens and wife Naomi of Longview, TX; sister, Jane Worthy of Village Mills, TX; sister-in-law, Bonnie Jumper and C.W. of Lufkin, TX, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 68 years, Rev. C.A. Bell; daughter, Martha Louise Miller; granddaughter, Crystal Phillips; great-grandson, Dalton Bell; sisters, Cora Wilkerson, Ruby Joyce and Elsie Mae Stephens; brother, Paul Stephens; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Tura Bell; sisters-in-law, Shirley Stephens, Betty Murphy, Loretta Bell, and Modine Bell; brothers-in-law, Van Wilkerson, Ben Worthy, George Bell, Jr., Ed Bell, and Jim Bell.
The family held a private burial at Ryan Chapel Cemetery. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Ethel Mae Bell will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Lala Hill Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the church or charity of your choice.
