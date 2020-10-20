Dr. Jerry Perritte
Funeral services for Dr. Jerry Perritte, 71, of Lufkin, will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Nacogdoches with Pastor Paul Sevar and Pastor Mike Fowler officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Nacogdoches.
Dr. Perritte was born January 10, 1949 in Nacogdoches, Texas, to Taylor Perritte and Magalene (Bridwell) Perritte, and died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his home in Lufkin, TX.
Dr. Perritte loved to preach and teach the word of God. A graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University with a Bachelors and Master of Science in Agriculture, he received his Doctorate in Theology from the North Carolina College of Theology in 2010. Being raised on a farm, he was drawn to the FFA program and was an accomplished teacher of 36 years, impacting the lives of countless young people. Throughout his career he taught in schools across east Texas including Douglas, Hudson, Jasper, the Crockett state school, and ended his career in Huntington. He was an active part of all the communities he resided in serving as a Boy Scout Leader, youth counselor for DETCOG at risk youth, as well as baseball and soccer coach. His ministries included youth pastor, music director, pastor, and evangelist. Missions was of great importance to him serving in Mexico, Haiti, Costa Rica, and throughout the United States. God’s kingdom is bigger because of his faithfulness.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years Charlotte (Cotton) Perritte of Lufkin, TX; mother, Magalene Perritte of Nacogdoches, TX; son, Joel Perritte and wife; son, Jody Perritte and wife; step-daughter and son-in-law, Brandy and Steve Leroux; step-daughter, Dr. Shannon Matthews; step-son, Mitch Bailey; step-son and daughter in-law, Wes and Jessica Deel; grandchildren, Emily, Elizabeth, Allison, Everett, Jacob, Claire, Matthew, Barna and Jonatha; sister-in-law, Jean Austin; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Taylor Perritte; and brother, Ralph Perritte.
Pallbearers will be Troy Commander, Mitch Bailey, Everett Matthews, Jacob Matthews, Wes Deel, Steve Leroux, and Jeff Perritte.
Honorary pallbearers will be Caroll Bridwell and Paul Barnes.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the Memorial Fund at Austin Bank.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, October 19, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church in Nacogdoches, TX.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.