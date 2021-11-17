Wilmer Brasher “W.B.” Due, Jr. passed away peacefully with his family at his side in Groveton, Texas on November 10, 2021. He was born July 24, 1926 in Trinity County, Texas to Wilmer Brasher, Sr. and Mona (Polk) Due. W.B. is preceded in death by his father Wilmer Brasher Due, Sr.; mother and step-father Mona and Herman Lina; son Wilmer Earl Due; sister Emily Warren and husband Forrest; and great-grandsons Jason William Fisher and Mason Wilmer Fisher. His is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Lenora Due; sons Danny Due and Dean Due and wife Sharon; grandchildren Jason Due and wife Jenny, Bradley Due and wife Michelle, Kacie Taylor and husband Jarrod, Chesni Due, Lori Fisher and husband Kendall, Allen Due and wife Olivia, Weston Due and wife Shealby; great-grandchildren Rylie Due, Jasper Due, Carson Due, Jace Taylor, Kinsley Taylor, Cori Warner and husband Jason, Angelina Fisher, Bryce Due, Gracelynn Due, and three great-great grandchildren Cael Edwards, Cayden Fisher, and Kamryn Shank; sister-in-law Eloise Placker and husband Charles; and our special angel and family friend, Janie Lee. Numerous extended family and friends also survive. W.B., affectionately known to many as “Papa”, spent his life in and around the Piney Woods of Trinity County. After high school, he served honorably in the U.S. Navy. In his earlier years he owned and operated a dairy farm and owned the Gulf Service station in Groveton for 3 years. He spent most of his adult life as a logger, and for many years used mules and wagons to haul logs to the mill. He helped clear some of the land which is now Lake Sam Rayburn. In his leisure time, W.B. enjoyed being outdoors, deer hunting, and spending time working his cattle. To the staff, nurses, and all employees of the Groveton Nursing Home — Thank you for your dedication to your work and your patients, most importantly our Papa. You have helped our family through one of the hardest things we have ever been through. You are truly the angels who walk amongst us. Visitation will be held Monday, November 15 at First Baptist Church in Groveton from 5 P.M. till 8:P.M. Funeral service will also be at First Baptist Church on Tuesday at 11 A.M. Interment will follow at Glendwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in W.B.’s memory to Phillips and Due Foundation P.O. Box 1352 Groveton, Texas 75845.
