Marvin Bryan Reneau

Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather and Superhero, Marvin Bryan Reneau, COL, USA (retired), age 83, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on January 22, 1939, in Wharton, Texas to Bessie Berry Petrash and Marvin Cecil Reneau both deceased.